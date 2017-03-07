BritBox is the Hulu Alternative for All Your UK Programming Needs

The new streaming service brings the U.S. the best of British television.

Americans love British television. It’s up there as one of our very favorite things the UK has given us, right after Adele and right before Harry Potter. That said, try to contain your excitement when you hear about BritBox, a new streaming service that brings us in the good ol’ U.S. of A an easily accessible way to watch the best TV from across the pond.

The UK’s top two networks, BBC Worldwide and ITV, have teamed up to launch this new platform, which brings an unrivaled digital catalogue of British content. If you can name it, they’ve got it – Ricky Gervais’ original “The Office”? Check. How about the Colin Firth “Pride & Prejudice” all of our moms still love? Got it. “Gavin & Stacey,” for all the people who want to see what James Corden got up to pre-Carpool Karaoke? Of course.

There are also a host of new shows on the service, in many cases available just a day after it airs, including “NW,” the adaptation of Zadie Smith’s bestselling novel and the reboot of “Cold Feet,” one of the most popular UK comedy/dramas that has yet to be seen by American audiences.

BritBox is bringing us everything from dramas, comedies, lifestyle and talk shows, and documentaries not yet seen in the U.S. And in case you don’t know what to watch, BritBox has you covered with carefully curated playlists that will help you watch old favorites and find new ones. Get excited.

The service is now available for $6.99 per month – after an introductory free trial period – on responsive web, AppleTV, iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile phones and tablets – with Roku® and Chromecast shortly after launch.