‘Brockmire’: Funny Or Die Shares Premiere Episode for Free — Watch

The Hank Azaria-starring comedy premieres April 5 on IFC.

IFC and Funny Or Die have released the first episode of “Brockmire” ahead of its April 5, two-episode premiere. The first episode is now available to stream on VOD, IFC.com, Funny Or Die and the social platforms for those sites.

The half-hour IFC comedy series was developed from a 2010 Funny or Die viral short video. The series follows Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria), a baseball announcer who returns to the booth a decade after suffering an embarrassing meltdown on the air upon learning of his wife’s serial infidelity. Now, the heavy-drinking former MLB broadcaster is working for a minor league team. Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Hemky Madera and Paul Rae co-star in the show.

“Brockmire” is written by Joel Church-Cooper and directed by Tim Kirkby. Azaria, Church-Cooper, Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Anna Wenger are the executive producers.

The show premieres Wednesday, April 5, at 10PM, on IFC. Watch the first episode below.

