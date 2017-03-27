Bryan Cranston Visits the Set of ‘Better Call Saul,’ Jokes That He’s Playing a ‘Geriatric Patient’

Will the "Breaking Bad" star ever actually appear on the prequel series?

“Bryan Cranston will NOT be in this season of ‘Better Call Saul!” warns a new behind-the-scenes look at the “Breaking Bad” spinoff’s upcoming third season. That’s unlikely to stop speculation that the former Walter White will do just that, however, as Cranston makes a stop on the show’s set in the same video and insists he’s “here to play a geriatric patient” as series creator Vince Gilligan laughs on. (“No he’s not!” insists onscreen text.) .

READ MORE: “Bryan Cranston will NOT be in this season of ‘Better Call Saul!”

“I’m back here in Albuquerque and I’m on here on a book tour,” explains the multiple Emmy winner of his appearance. “I wanted to come in early to Albuquerque so I could visit the set and just say hello to friends and family. All the cast is changed, but the sensibility is the same and the crew is pretty much the same.”

READ MORE: Vince Gilligan Remembers ‘Breaking Bad’: Five Things We Learned From His Reddit AMA

As exciting as it is to see Heisenberg himself, however, Cranston’s set visit isn’t the main thrust of this glimpse behind the scenes. That would be the appearance of one Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who proved to be Walter White’s most formidable foe on “Breaking Bad.” Watch the full video below

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.