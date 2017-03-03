‘Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe’ Exclusive Clip: Dance is More Than Just an Art Form in New Documentary — Watch

In this exclusive clip, a burlesque dancer reveals the naked truth.

Burlesque: it’s more than just a Cher movie from a couple of years ago! That (okay, maybe not exactly that) is what Joe Manning’s new documentary “Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe” sets out to prove.

The new documentary, which follows twelve performers who get open and honest about this exotic art form, explores the world of burlesque and its growing popularity across the U.S. It invites audiences to get up close and personal with the people who combine striptease with modern dance, comedy, and even — wait for it — fire acts for a living.

In our exclusive clip, performer Angelique DeVil talks about how dance “makes her alive.” It’s a neat example of how the film combines what happens on stage with a candid and personal interview, and DeVil opens up about being ostracized from her family, all while providing the audience with a look into how she rehearses her sultry routines before going on stage. If this clip is anything to go off of, the documentary will go deep into what performers have to give up in order to make their dreams come true.

The film also features Zora Von Pavonine, Babs Jamboree, Stage Door Johnnies, Sandria Dore, Isaiah Esquire, and Violet Ohmigod.

It is set to be released in theaters on March 3 and VOD and iTunes March 7.

