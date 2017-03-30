Telefilm Canada Celebrates Fiftieth Anniversary with Annual Canada Now Series — Watch

The celebration of Canada's best films from the past year comes to the U.S. for the second annual film series, Canada Now, hosted at the IFC Center.

Oh, Canada, our beloved upstairs neighbors. 2017 marks two essential anniversaries integral to the celebration of Canadian culture: the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation (when British influence receded from Canadian lines allowing all colonies to unite as one nation) and the 50th anniversary of Canada’s Telefilm.

READ MORE: TIFF and Telefilm Canada Partner to Bring Best New Canadian Films to U.S.

Telefilm Canada is an appendage of the Canadian government that supplies monetary means and financial sponsoring of Canadian cinema. The platform as to which Telefilm functions is through the promotion of Canadian audiovisual talent of today and tomorrow. This year hales the second annual Canada Now film series which will be hosted at the IFC Center from April 6 – 9. Canada Now will screen Canada’s best films from the past year.

On the docket for this year’s screenings are Sundance award-winning “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World,” Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only The End Of The World,” Kevan Funk’s “Hello Destroyer,” Bruce McDonald’s “Weirdos,” “Maliglutit (Searchers)” from Zacharias Kunuk, Nettie Wild’s “Koneline: Our Land Beautiful,” “Window Horses (The Poetic Persian Epiphany Of Rosie Ming)” by Anne Marie Fleming, and Anne Émond’s “Nelly.”

READ MORE: The National Film Board of Canada to Divide Funding 50/50 Between Female and Male Directors

With both Canada’s 150th celebration of its confederacy and Telefilm’s 50th anniversary, these milestones in Canada’s history sheds light on the brilliance of Canadian cinema and the culture of the country.

Check out our exclusive trailer for the event, including look at some of the films available as part of the series.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.