Cannes 2017: 70th Anniversary Festival Poster Features Joyous Claudia Cardinale

The Cannes Film Festival set a celebratory tone for its 70th anniversary today, unveiling a bold new poster featuring a giddy Claudia Cardinale, twirling in a voluminous red skirt.

The poster celebrates the Italian actress for her over half a century of artistic achievements, as well as a long record of social activism. A small sampling of her work includes Federico Fellini’s “8 1/2,” Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West,” and Werner Herzog’s “Fitzcarraldo.”

“I am honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes,’ said Cardinale in a statement, “and delighted with this choice of photo. It’s the image I myself have of the festival, of an event that illuminates everything around. That dance on the rooftops of Rome was back in 1959. No one remembers the photographer’s name … I’ve also forgotten it. But this photo reminds me of my origins, and of a time when I never dreamed of climbing the steps of the world’s most famous cinema hall. Happy anniversary!”

With Monica Bellucci as Mistress of Ceremonies and Pedro Almodóvar as the President of the Jury, the 70th Cannes festival runs May 17-28.

