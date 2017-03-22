‘Captain Underpants’ Trailer: Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch Lend Their Voices To Unique Animated Comedy — Watch

The animated comedy will hit theaters June 2.

DreamWorks has released the first trailer for its upcoming film “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” and the studio used two of the biggest stars of the film, Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, to introduce the teaser. Directed by David Soren (“Merry Madagascar,” “Turbo”), the animated comedy is based on the popular children’s graphic novel series created by Dav Pilkey.

The film follows George and Harold (voiced by Hart and Thomas Middleditch), two very mischievous boys, who love to play pranks on everybody at school. When their mean elementary school principal (voiced by Helms) threatens to place them in different classes, the boys hypnotize him and turn him into their comic book creation, Captain Underpants. But far from being a real superhero, he becomes their biggest problem.

“It’s a story of a superhero. I take that back, because he’s barely a superhero. He doesn’t have x-ray vision, he can’t even climb a tree,” says Hart on the clip, as he introduces the trailer. “Wearing a cape does not make him a superhero.”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” hits theaters June 2. Check out the first trailer below.

