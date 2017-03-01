Casey Affleck Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations After Oscar Win

The actor spoke to the Boston Globe right after picking up his Oscar for Best Actor.

On Sunday night, Casey Affleck won a Best Actor Academy Award for his role in “Manchester by the Sea.” But controversy has surrounded the actor since his nomination, following the renewed focus on two lawsuits against him by women alleging sexual harassment on the set of his 2010 mockumentary “I’m Still Here.” Although Affleck denied the allegations and both cases were settled out of court, there has been a lot of online chatter condemning the actor. Notably, “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu tweeted, “Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, thats all that matters!” And on Sunday, Brie Larson, who has been a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors, refused to clap for Affleck after presenting him with his award.

The actor finally addressed the issue during an interview with the Boston Globe, which took place right after he picked up his first Oscar on Sunday. When asked about the immediate backlash to his win on social media, the actor “paused and sighed heavily” before saying that that those condemning him on social media do not know what really happened.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said.

“There’s really nothing I can do about it,” he added. “Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

