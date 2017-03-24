‘Casting JonBenet’ Trailer: Inventive Netflix Doc Explores Case That Captivated Nation — Watch

Kitty Green's documentary will premiere on Netflix and enter limited theatrical release on April 28.

Netflix has released the full-length trailer for its upcoming original documentary “Casting JonBenet.” The film, which screened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, hails from Australian director Kitty Green (“The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul”).

The documentary revisits the unsolved murder of six-year-old beauty pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead in her Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. The inventive hybrid documentary includes footage of some Boulder local actors (both professionals and non-pro), auditioning to play the roles of JonBenet, her mother Patsy, her father John and her brother Burke, as well as cinematic re-enactments of events that took place before and after the murder.

In their auditions, the Boulder locals are asked to offer their own take on the case, which leads to some canny commentary on how people consume news — especially of the salacious kind — in a way that could not be more topical.

“Casting JonBenet” was produced by Green alongside Scott Macaulay (“Raising Victor Vargas,” “Gummo”) and James Schamus (“Brokeback Mountain,” “The Ice Storm”). Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the film in January, before it premiered at Sundance.

The documentary will be released on Netflix and enter a limited theatrical release on April 28. Check out the trailer below.

