‘Catfight’ Exclusive Clip: Anne Heche and Sandra Oh Get Into an Epic Brawl in Onur Tukel’s New Satire

The action-comedy opens in theaters and on iTunes March 3.

“Catfight” had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival. Now, Onur Tukel’s satire, starring Sandra Oh, Anne Heche and Alicia Silverstone, will open in theaters and on iTunes on March 3.

In “Catfight,” Veronica Salt (Oh) and Ashley Miller (Heche) are former friends, who have not seen each other since college. Now, Veronica is a very wealthy housewife, while Ashley is a struggling artist who has to rely on her partner (Silverstone) and a dead-end catering job to make ends meet. They run into each other at a glamorous party thrown by Veronica’s husband, where Ashley is working behind the bar; that’s when the two get into a vicious fight that gives the film its name.

The action-comedy was written and directed by Tukel. The cast also includes Tituss Burgess, Amy Hall, Dylan Baker, Craig Bierko, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Ariel Kavoussi.

“Catfight” opens in theaters and on iTunes March 3. Watch an exclusive clip below.

