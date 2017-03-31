Channing Tatum Gets The ‘Archer’ Treatment in R-Rated Animated George Washington Flick

The founding fathers meet “Magic Mike”?

Netflix is joining the R-Rated animation club that includes the likes of “Sausage Party,” “Heavy Metal,” “South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut” and anime like “Akira,” “Appleseed” and more.

The streaming service is joining forces with director Matt Thompson and partner Adam Reed, the duo behind IndieWire favorite “Archer,” for the revisionist history tale “America: The Motion Picture.” And no, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke unless Deadline is two days ahead — Channing Tatum will voice George Washington.

Dave Callaham, who wrote the script that acted as a starting point for Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables,” will write and produce. He also wrote “Zombieland 2” and acts as the showrunner on Amazon’s similarly themed action-comedy “Jean-Claude Van Johnson.”

Beyond voicing our first president, Tatum will also produce along with his Free Association partners Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin, as well as “The Lego Movie’s” Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Will Allegra at Lord Miller.

Tatum has exercised his vocal talents before as Superman in “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Lego Movie,” and as himself on “The Simpsons” and as Magic Mike in a “Family Guy” video game. Can we get a guest appearance on “Archer” now?

He was also last seen in Comedy Central’s “Idiotsitter” and the Coen Brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” Meanwhile, Tatum has a few high-profile projects in the works, including “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and the long-awaited Marvel movie “Gambit” (which we’ll believe is happening only when we see it, chere).

