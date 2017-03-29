Charlize Theron’s ‘Atomic Blonde’ Shows Off Electric New Footage at CinemaCon 2017

Universal's "Atomic Blonde" hits theaters on July 28.

Charlize Theron graced the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday to talk about Universal’s upcoming action-thriller “Atomic Blonde,” in which she plays the lead role of Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 intelligence collection expert and assassin trained in hand-to-hand combat. Theron also served as a producer on the film, which previewed an extended new clip for the audience at CinemaCon.

Directed by David Leitch, “Atomic Blonde” sees Theron fighting off double and triple agents as she tries to figure out who set her up.

“Everyone you get close to ends up dead,” says John Goodman in the footage. “The clock is ticking.”

Theron also appears in a racy scene with Sofia Boutella, whom she has to seduce while undercover. “We wanted the film to be provocative in a lot of ways,” Leitch said.

Some of the stunning fight scenes in the footage shown at CinemaCon reveal Theron using a refrigerator as a weapon, and fighting two men from the back seat of a moving car.

Asked to describe her character, Theron said, “She’s a bitch,” adding that the role also made her feel like a rock star. “It was the closest I’ll get to feeling like Bono,” she joked.

Theron’s Denver and Delilah Productions has been developing the project for five years. “We worked our balls off,” Theron said. “I have no more balls. I’m full girl now.”

“Atomic Blonde” co-stars James McAvoy and Toby Jones and hits theaters July 28.

