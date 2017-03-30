‘Chef’s’ Cuban Sandwiches Come to Life in ‘Film to Table’ — Watch

Get ready to salivate over a dish from Jon Favreau's "Chef," courtesy of Jason Roberts in L/Studio and Lexus' new show.

It’s physically impossible to watch Jon Favreau’s 2014 film “Chef” and not want to immediately want to eat every single meal shown on screen. Thanks to L/Studio’s new show “Film to Table,” you can learn exactly how to make the Cubano Sandwich Favreau’s food truck cooks up in the movie.

READ MORE: ‘Film to Table’: See ‘Tampopo’s’ Ramen Get Cooked Up by Chef Jason Roberts

Jason Roberts, joined by chef Travis Flood, recreates the delicious film meal in the short five minute episode. Obviously “Chef” shows Favreau and John Leguizamo cooking up the dish fast, but Roberts and Flood slow it down to show exactly how to make the mouth-watering meal.

The two chefs also aren’t shy about expressing their love for the film, which follows Favreau’s character attempting to make it on his own in the food truck business after he quits his restaurant job. The film reflects Favreau’s own professional career — following on the heels of more miss-than-hit blockbusters “Iron Man 2” and “Cowboys and Aliens,” the filmmaker returned to indie filmmaking for “Chef.” He then bounced back last year with the his stunning live-action adaptation of “The Jungle Book.”

READ MORE: 25 Mouth-Watering Movies About Food, Restaurants & Chefs

This is the second episode in the “Film to Table” series — the show previously revealed how to cook the iconic Ramen dish from “Tampopo” in its premiere episode. The seven-episode series will explore other dishes in the coming weeks, ranging from Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” to Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” So if you’re interested in seeing Henry Hill’s paranoid pasta dish, or want to take a bite out of a Big Kahuna burger, be sure to check out future episodes on the L/Studio website.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.