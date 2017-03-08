Hugh Jackman and Noomi Rapace to Star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari Biopic

Christian Bale was previously set to play the lead.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie may make it to the finish line after all. Hugh Jackman is now in negotiations to star as Enzo Ferrari in the biopic, with Noomi Rapace playing his estranged wife Linda; Christian Bale was previously attached to the long-in-the-making film, but departed early last year due to a scheduling conflict.

Troy Kennedy-Martin (“The Italian Job,” “Edge of Darkness”) wrote the screenplay, which takes place in 1957 and is based on Brock Yates’ book “Enzo Ferrari, the Man, the Cars, the Races.” Mann first began working on the project in the very early aughts, initially in collaboration with the late Sydney Pollack.

Jackman most recently starred in “Logan,” of course, while Rapace is set to reprise her “Prometheus” role in “Alien: Covenant.” The Ferrari movie — Mann’s first since the underappreciated “Blackhat” — is scheduled to go into production next summer.

