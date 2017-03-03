Christine Vachon Calls ‘Still Alice’ ‘The Movie That Is Sending My Daughter to College’

It's also the first movie to net a profit for Killer Films.

Few enter the world of independent film expecting to get rich, but it doesn’t hurt to do well. In a Screen Daily interview, longtime producer and indie stalwart Christine Vachon says that “Still Alice” is one of the first and only project in Killer Films’ 22-year history to net the production company a profit.

It seems to have been quite the profit, however: “‘Still Alice’ is the movie that is sending my daughter to college,” Vachon tells Screen Daily from the Glasgow Film Festival. “It was a big success and an honest company. It’s done very, very well for us.” Vachon co-founded Killer Films with Pamela Koffler in 1995 and has worked extensively with Todd Haynes, among many others. Among her productions to receive critical praise but little in the way of financial success are “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Happiness” and “Carol.”

Vachon notes that “Still Alice” was far from a guaranteed success, but her role in bringing Julianne Moore (who won an Academy Award for her performance) aboard the project clearly played a huge role. “For the movie to be financially successful, we knew it sort of had to do exactly what it did, which is to have a potentially Oscar-winning performance and then to win the Oscar. That’s threading an insane needle but that was the chance that everybody was taking on the movie.” Read the full interview here.

