Chuck Barris, ‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’ Subject, Is Dead At 87

The creator of "The Gong Show," "The Dating Game," and "The Newlywed Game" died Tuesday of natural causes.

Chuck Barris, the game show host whose life was immortalized by the 2002 film “Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind,” died Tuesday of natural causes in Palisades, N.Y., Variety reports. He was 87.

“Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” was adapted from his autobiography by Charlie Kaufman, and was the first directorial effort by George Clooney. The film starred Sam Rockwell as Barris, and told the story of his alleged side gig as a C.I.A. assassin in the 1960s and ’70s, a claim which the agency denied.

READ MORE: ‘Talk Show the Game Show’ Live: Wanda Sykes Judges Nick Thune at SXSW

Barris was famous for hosting the 1970s NBC game show “The Gong Show,” a wacky and free-wheeling talent show spoof which he created and produced. (Will Arnett is bringing a “Gong Show” revival to ABC this summer). Before stepping on camera, Barris created and produced popular game show hits such as “The Dating Game,” and “The Newlywed Game.” He was also a songwriter, composing game show theme music as well as the song “Palisades Park,” which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hop 100 chart.

Born in Philadelphia, he began his career as an NBC page in New York before working backstage on “American Bandstand.” Barris is survived by his wife, Mary.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.