Chuck Berry Dead at 90: Watch Scenes With His Music in ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Back to the Future’

Many filmmakers and actors also paid tribute to the rock and roll legend.

Chuck Berry passed away on March 18 in Missouri, Variety reports. The 90-year-old guitarist was a cornerstone of rock and roll music, with energetic hits from the ’50s such as “Maybellene” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” He is also credited with perfecting onstage swagger, posing with his guitar and rocking out in a way that heavily influenced countless bands, from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen and beyond. Outside of effectively creating rock music, Berry also had a defining impact on the film industry, soundtracking two of cinema’s most iconic scenes and influencing scores of filmmakers and actors.

READ MORE: Bill Paxton Dead at 61: Emmy-Winning ‘Big Love’ and ‘Titanic’ Actor Passes Away From Surgical Complications

Quentin Tarantino famously used “You Can Never Tell” during the Vincent and Mia dance scene in “Pulp Fiction:”

But even that cultural touchstone is eclipsed by Marty McFly’s cover of “Johnny B. Goode” in “Back to the Future:”

After his death, many directors and actors paid tribute to Berry on Twitter and Instagram:

Hail, Hail, the King of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry. RIP, Mr. B. Goode. https://t.co/k7fKmgSmSt — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 18, 2017

Hard to be sad about Chuck Berry & Bernie Wrightson ‘cuz they changed the art forms they pursued and thus lived amazing lives. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 19, 2017

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn’t be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

The King is dead. RIP Chuck Berry. — marc maron (@marcmaron) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain’t bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack. He rocked the world. RIP. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.