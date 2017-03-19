Back to IndieWire

Chuck Berry Dead at 90: Watch Scenes With His Music in ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Back to the Future’

Many filmmakers and actors also paid tribute to the rock and roll legend.

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry in concert at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2012

Owen Sweeney/REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Berry passed away on March 18 in Missouri, Variety reports. The 90-year-old guitarist was a cornerstone of rock and roll music, with energetic hits from the ’50s such as “Maybellene” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” He is also credited with perfecting onstage swagger, posing with his guitar and rocking out in a way that heavily influenced countless bands, from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen and beyond. Outside of effectively creating rock music, Berry also had a defining impact on the film industry, soundtracking two of cinema’s most iconic scenes and influencing scores of filmmakers and actors.

Quentin Tarantino famously used “You Can Never Tell” during the Vincent and Mia dance scene in “Pulp Fiction:”

But even that cultural touchstone is eclipsed by Marty McFly’s cover of “Johnny B. Goode” in “Back to the Future:”

After his death, many directors and actors paid tribute to Berry on Twitter and Instagram:

 

