‘Churchill’ Trailer: Brian Cox Is Obsessed with Accomplishing Historical Greatness in New D-Day Drama — Watch

Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming historical drama/thriller “Churchill.” The film about the legendary British Primer Minister hails from Australian director Jonathan Teplitzky (“The Railway Man”), from a screenplay by British author/historian Alex von Tunzelmann. Brian Cox toplines the film.

Here is the plot summary: In June 1944, allied Forces stand on the brink: a million soldiers are secretly assembled on the south coast of Britain, poised to invade Nazi-occupied Europe. Exhausted by years of war and plagued by depression, Churchill is a shadow of the hero who has resisted Hitler’s Blitzkrieg. Should the D-Day landings fail, he is terrified he’ll be remembered as the architect of carnage.

The cast also includes Miranda Richardson (“The Hours”), John Slattery (“Mad Men”), James Purefoy (“High-Rise”), Julian Wadham (“War Horse”), Richard Durden (“From Paris With Love”), Ella Purnell (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”). “Churchill” opens in theaters June 16. Watch the first trailer below.

