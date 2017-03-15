‘Coco’ Trailer: Gael García Bernal Goes Full Pixar in Celebration of Mexican Culture — Watch

The film will be released just in time for Thanksgiving.

Thanks to today’s release of the first trailer for their new film “Coco,” our Pixar withdrawal is that much closer to — blessedly — coming to an end. After director Lee Unkrich unveiled the poster on Twitter last week, it was only a matter of a time before the adorable and colorful trailer was released. It doesn’t disappoint.

READ MORE: ‘Coco’ Cast, Plot Details Announced: Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt to Lead Pixar’s Day of the Dead Story

“Coco” will be the second of the studio’s 2017 releases after “Cars 3,” and will be helmed by Unkrich and Adrian Molina, who previously directed “Toy Story 3” and “Monsters University,” respectively, so you might just want to get your tissues out now.

In “Coco,” Miguel (voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s disapproval of music. Desperate to prove himself and paired up with charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), the two set off on a journey across the Land of the Dead to figure out the secrets of Miguel’s family history.

READ MORE: Attention, Screenwriters: Oscar-Winning Pixar Team is Offering Free Online Storytelling Courses

In addition to Bernal and Gonzalez, the voice cast features Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, and Ana Ofelia Murguia. “Coco” is set to be released on November 22.

Check out the trailer and poster below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.