Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Tim Burton’s Live Action Take on Disney’s ‘Dumbo’

Eva Green and Danny Devito are also in negotiations to co-star in the project.

Colin Farrell is in negotiations to star in the live-action adaptation of the 1941 Disney classic “Dumbo,” which will be directed by Tim Burton. According to Deadline, if the deal goes through, Farrell will portray Holt, a widowed father of two, from Kentucky. In January, it was reported that Will Smith was in early talks to co-star in the film in what seems to be the same role. Eva Green and Danny Devito are also in negotiations to co-star in the project.

READ MORE: Yorgos Lanthimos and Colin Farrell Re-Teaming for Third Time in Amazon Television Series About Iran-Contra Affair

The live-action remake of “Dumbo” is written by Ehren Kruger, who is best known for writing “The Ring” (2002), as well as three of the films in the “Transformers” series: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009), “Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014). Kruger is producing “Dumbo” alongside Justin Springer (“Tron: Legacy”).

READ MORE: How ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Like Hybrid Disney Remakes ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘The Lion King’

Farrell has had a relationship with Disney for years, having portrayed Travers Roberts Goff, the father of the “Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers, in the 2013 biological drama “Saving Mr. Banks,” which grossed $117.9 million worldwide. He also co-starred alongside Al Pacino in “The Recruit,” released in 2003 under Disney’s Touchstone Productions banner.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.