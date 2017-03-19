‘Colossal’ Director Nacho Vigalondo Reveals How to Drink Without Turning Into a Monster in Funny Video

Vigalondo gives sage advice to the overserved.

In Nacho Vigalondo’s upcoming film “Colossal,” Anne Hathaway has a drinking problem that turns her into a real monster — specifically, her alcoholic blackouts control a kaiju across the world. In order to prevent the general population from facing the same fate, the director has released a helpful video about how to keep your inner beast at bay when you’re tipsy.

Vigalondo spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how he was able to humanize the film’s monster.

“The movie’s coming from my obvious love towards monster movies, and I was always intrigued by the possibility of setting a monster movie story in a human scale,” he said. “This is a monster movie that collides with a small indie drama, which is an interesting collision. We’ve seen some of those in many films, and we tried to find something that feels unique. As the movie goes on, and you realize how this monster is connected to Gloria, you understand the nature of the beast from a new angle. So yeah, the monster has a twist.”

Watch Vigalondo’s funny advice below:

