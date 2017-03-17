‘Coming to America 2’: Eddie Murphy Writing A Sequel — Report

On Wednesday night, a post on Murphy's official Twitter account teased a potential sequel to his iconic 1988 romantic comedy.

A sequel to the 1988 romantic comedy “Coming to America” may be in the works. According to TMZ, sources close to Eddie Murphy confirm that the comedian is in the early writing stages of the project. On Wednesday night, a post on Murphy’s official Twitter account teased a potential sequel to his iconic film. “Coming to America sequel?” was all the post said, and included a picture of Vanessa Bell Calloway in character from the first film. Murphy’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

READ MORE: ‘T2 Trainspotting’ Review: Danny Boyle’s Surprisingly Fun Sequel Is a Drugged Out Trip Down Memory Lane

Calloway reacted to the possibility of Murphy working on a sequel. “I would love to do a sequel, I loved the movie. It’s like, ‘Come on Eddie, let’s make this happen!'” the actress told TMZ, but also wondered if Murphy’s account was hacked.

She added, “Eddie is a very private person, as we know. He’s a very kind man, but he’s very private. And I really think that maybe (his Twitter account) could have gotten hacked and that’s why it’s down because it’s not true, unfortunately. That’s my thought. I don’t know for a fact. I haven’t talked to Eddie in years, but I hope it is true, I hope I’m wrong. It would be a perfect sequel, everybody —with the exception of Madge Sinclair, obviously—, everybody is still alive and I know everybody would love to do it.”

The actress continued, “The movie was iconic, it’s the gift that keeps giving. People stop me, still, on a regular basis and ask me about Princess Imani […] I hope to God that I’m wrong and that that was Eddie (who posted the teaser on Twitter), and that he has something up his sleeves. What I’m hoping this will do is get some directors, producers, studios interested and realize that they really do need to talk about a sequel. They’re doing sequels of all kinds of movies, why not this? It’s a great movie, people loved it, it’s iconic, it stood the test of time, and people would die for this.”

READ MORE: ‘Love Actually’ Reunion Preview: Andrew Lincoln Uses Cue Cards to Tease ‘Red Nose Day Actually’

“Coming to America” followed a very wealthy African prince (Murphy), who comes to Queens, New York, and goes undercover in search for a wife. The cast of the original film also included Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Louie Anderson, John Amos, Shari Headley, Jake Steinfeld, Allison Dean, Frankie Faison, Eriq La Salle, Paul Bates, among others.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.