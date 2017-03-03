‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Season 2 Soundtrack: Relive the ‘Lemonade’ Tribute, ‘Greg’s Drinking Song’ and More Gems

The album, which includes five bonus demo tracks, is available on iTunes.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” may not be returning for a while, but at least we can relive every moment from Season 2.

The show has released the soundtrack for the second season on iTunes and lists 34 songs, including the tribute to Beyonce’s “Lemonade” called “Love Kernels,” “Greg’s Drinking Song,” the Jewish homage “Remember That We Suffered,” “Period Sex,” and many more beautiful earworms.

Here’s a reminder of a few of the gems:

The album also includes five demo versions of songs as bonus tracks: the Jack Dolgen demos for “Sex Toys” and “It’s Not Difficult to Define Miss Douche,” Adam Schlesinger’s demo for the new theme song “I’m Just a Girl in Love,” and Rachel Bloom’s demos for “Santa Ana Winds 6 am” and “Rebecca’s Reprise.”

The soundtrack for both Season 1 and 2 are currently available on iTunes and Apple Music and will come to Spotify, Amazon Streaming and Google Play soon.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is a musical journey that follows lawyer Rebecca Bunch as she tries to find happiness in West Covina, California. The CW series has earned two Emmys for choreography and single-camera editing for a comedy and a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Television Critics Association award for star and co-creator Rachel Bloom.

The series has been renewed for a third season.

