‘Custody’ Trailer: Viola Davis Stars in a Lifetime Movie After Her Big Oscar Win — Watch

The Davis-produced film premieres this Saturday, March 4 on Lifetime.

Fresh off her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for “Fences,” Viola Davis’ next project, “Custody,” is premiering this Saturday, March 4, on Lifetime. The network has now released the trailer for the drama, which is also executive produced by Davis. The film was among the projects announced by the network during the TCA tour presentation in January.

Set in New York City, “Custody” follows Judge Martha Sherman (Davis), who leads the custody case of Sara Diaz (Catalina Sandina Moreno), a young mother who is about to lose her children. Hayden Panettiere plays the defense lawyer in the case. The main cast also includes Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn and Tony Shaloub.

The film was helmed and written by theater director James Lapine. Davis executive produced the film under her relatively new JuVee production company, alongside Lauren Versel and Katie Mustard.

“Custody” premieres this Saturday, March 4 on Lifetime. Watch the trailer below.