The Nine Trademarks of Danny Boyle’s Kinetic Directing Style — Watch

His latest, "T2 Trainspotting," is in theaters this week.

In a new video essay, Fandor identifies nine of “T2 Trainspotting” director Danny Boyle’s stylistic trademarks: point-of-view shots, high-angle shots, low-angle shots, cameras in impossible places, surreal sequences, strong use of color, time-lapse sequences, dream sequences and voice-over narration. Watch examples of all nine below.

READ MORE: ‘T2: Trainspotting’: Danny Boyle and His Reunited Cast Bring Film to Berlin for Live Press Conference — Watch

Of these, perhaps the most famous is the “choose life” monologue from the original “Trainspotting”: “Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career,” Ewan McGregor demands via voiceover. “Choose a family. Choose a fucking big television. Choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electrical tin can openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol and dental insurance. Choose fixed-interest mortgage repayments,” and so on and so forth.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle Reveal Why They Didn’t Speak for Years

In addition to the two “Trainspotting” films, Boyle is best known for “28 Days Later,” “Slumdog Millionaire” (which won him an Academy Award for Best Director) and “127 Hours,” among others. His latest arrives in theaters this week.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.