‘Dark’ Trailer: Netflix’s First German Original Series is a Drama/Thriller with a Supernatural Twist

The 10-episode series marks the first time the streaming giant has produced original content in Germany.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its original series “Dark.” The German drama/thriller was just announced Wednesday morning, during a multi-show slate event in Berlin. The 10-episode series marks the first time the streaming giant has produced original content in Germany, as part of an aggressive initiative to expand production into Europe.

READ MORE: ‘The Get Down’: Netflix Releases New Music Video and Soundtrack Details Ahead of The Show’s Return — Watch

Directed by acclaimed Swiss filmmaker Baran bo Odar (“The Silence,” “Who Am I,” “Sleepless”) and written by Jantje Friese, “Dark” is a drama/thriller with a supernatural twist. The story is set in the small German town of Winden, where the disappearance of yet another child sets four families on a desperate search for answers. But the search unravels the small town’s past sins and secrets.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, during the event Bo Odar said, “We had absolute creative freedom. We could cast whoever we wanted, the actors who fit best for the role. Netflix gave us a budget and a couple of notes and let us do it.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Smirks His Way Through Afghanistan In Snappy New ‘War Machine’ Teaser Trailer — Watch

“Dark” will premiere in the winter on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.