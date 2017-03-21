Dave Chappelle Wants Credit For ‘Key & Peele’: ‘They’re Doing A Format That I Created’

Chappelle doubled down on an earlier comment that he had been "watching 'Key & Peele' do [his] show the last five f*cking years."

With two new stand-up specials out on Netflix, Dave Chappelle spoke to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” about his return to stand-up, his family, and those nasty “Key & Peele” comments.

Last fall, Chappelle shocked fans by bashing Comedy Central favorites “Key & Peele” during a live set, telling a hooting crowd: “Y’all don’t know what I’ve been through, watching Key & Peele do my show the last five fucking years.” Expertly sidestepping a direct quote of the vitriolic comment, King addressed “speculation” that the comedian “doesn’t like” “Key & Peele.”

Chappelle rather lackadaisically says he is a fan of the show, before explaining the reasoning behind his earlier comment:

“When I did ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ there were certain conventions of the show that the network resisted, and I fought the network very hard so that those conventions could come to fruition. So, like the first episode I do, that black white supremacist sketch. And it’s like, ‘Well, that’s 10 minutes long. It should be five minutes long.’ Why should it be five minutes long? Like, these types of conventions. I fought very hard. … So when I watch ‘Key & Peele’ and I see they’re doing a format that I created, and at the end of the show, it says, ‘Created by Key & Peele,’ that hurts my feelings.”

For the full exchange, jump to 7:30 in the clip below:

