Dave Chappelle’s Triumphant Return to Stand-Up is Upon Us in New Trailer for Netflix Specials

“I know, I’ve been gone for a very long time,” remarks Dave Chappelle. It’s been 13 years since his last adventure with a microphone — “Dave Chappelle: For What It’s Worth” — but in this brand new teaser for his upcoming Netflix comedy specials, Chappelle is clearly back.

Both comedy events will premiere on March 21 as part of Chappelle’s lucrative deal with Netflix, direct from Chappelle’s personal vault. The first, “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin,” was filmed in 2016 at the Palladium in Los Angeles while “Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas” was filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in 2015. The third comedy special will be a brand new show produced exclusively for Netflix later this year.

After years of obscurity following his infamous departure from Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show,” Chappelle has orchestrated an incredible comeback in the past year. Prior to completing the deal with Netflix, Chappelle made waves with his acclaimed guest host appearance on “SNL” last November — the highest rated episode of the show in the previous three years. The episode was noted for his now-legendary monologue following the election, as well as the return of several of his characters from “Chappelle’s Show.”

Both specials will premiere exclusively on Netflix March 21, while Chappelle is currently on tour in preparation for his third. Check out the teaser trailer below.

