Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Debut Full Trailer Riffs on O.J. Simpson and ISIS — Watch

Chappelle's first two TV specials in 12 years will premiere March 21 on Netflix.

Dave Chappelle is back! The comedian is returning to TV this March, with two stand-up specials streaming on Netflix. These specials mark Chappelle’s first in 12 years, since his “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” came out in 2005.

READ MORE: ‘Dear White People’ Review: Justin Simien’s Netflix Series Sets the Standard for Movie-to-TV Adaptations

The two specials —”Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin,” which was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles last March; and “Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas,” which was filmed at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX, in April 2015— have never aired before. Both specials were directed by Stan Lathan (“Def Comedy Jam”). Chappelle is currently on the road doing concert dates in preparation for a third Netflix special.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy – searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Netflix executive Lisa Nishimura in a statement, as reported by Rolling Stone. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

READ MORE: ‘Love’ Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Relationship Comedy Delivers Heartbreak As Promised

In 2017, the streaming giant plans to release as many as one stand-up special per week, as reported by The Verge. This includes specials from Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jouis CK, Jim Gaffigan, Neal Brennan, Cristela Alonzo, Bill Burr, Chappelle, and more.

Both specials will premiere on the Tuesday, March 21, on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.