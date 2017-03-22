David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan Start the ‘Twin Peaks’ Reunion Early in New Short Film — Watch

This surreal short film clocks in at just under six minutes, and it will have to hold us over until "Twin Peaks" returns May 21.

May 21. Is there a more important date this year? The return of “Twin Peaks” is now under two months away, and we’re getting extremely anxious over any new footage, trailers, clips or posters that could possibly drop over the next several weeks. David Lynch has gone on record saying nothing will be revealed until the first episode airs, so consider the new short film “A New Sunrise Over Sunset” a gift.

READ MORE: ‘Twin Peaks’: How David Lynch Kept Details of the Year’s Biggest Revival a Secret Even From His Own Cast

The five-and-a-half minute short has absolutely nothing to do with “Twin Peaks,” but it does bring Lynch and star Kyle MacLachlan back together and throw them into quite a surreal space. Sound familiar? The short debuted this week as a joint production between the David Lynch Foundation and Dazed Media. The two groups partnered to create an ad for Los Angeles’ new hotel The James West Hollywood – Sunset, but leave it to Lynch to deliver something far more ambitious than your average promo.

“A New Sunrise Over Sunset” is directed Shaniqwa Jarvis and also features appearances from designer Cali DeWitt, visual artist Brendan Fowler, singer James Fauntleroy and vocalist Nia Andrews. Watch it below. Click here for more info on the new batch of “Twin Peaks” episodes.

