‘Mulholland Drive’ Restoration Trailer: David Lynch’s 2001 Masterpiece Gets A Brand New Look — Watch

Lynch's newly restored surrealistic film will premiere at Birmingham's Flatpack Film Festival, in April.

StudioCanal UK has released the brand new (and shiny) trailer for the restoration of David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Last August, the BBC conducted a poll of over 177 film critics around the world to determine which were the best films of the 21st Century, and Lynch’s iconic 2001 film topped the list. Now, 16 years after its premiere, the mystery/thriller has gotten a 4K restoration under the supervision of Lynch himself, and it’s ready to hit UK theaters.

The surrealistic film follows a woman (Laura Harring) who becomes amnesic after a car accident on Los Angeles’ Mulholland Drive and an aspiring actress (Naomi Watts). The two embark on a search for clues through the city, where dreams and reality intertwine.

The newly restored “Mulholland Drive” will premiere at Birmingham’s Flatpack Film Festival, taking place April 4 through 9. It will have a theatrical release in the UK on April 14, via ICO, followed by a new special edition DVD, Blu-ray and EST release on May 1, via StudioCanal. The release will coincide with the revival of Lynch’s acclaimed TV series “Twin Peaks.” Check out the brand new trailer below.

