‘Deadpool 2’: Michael Shannon is the New Frontrunner to Play Cable Opposite Ryan Reynolds

If new reports are true, it looks like the Oscar nominee is going to be headed back to the world of blockbusters very soon.

Michael Shannon could finally be ready to return to blockbuster filmmaking. The 42-year-old Oscar nominee is the early frontrunner to star as Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated “Deadpool 2,” The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Other names in contention also include David Harbour (best known as Sheriff Hopper in “Stranger Things”), but sources say Shannon is currently sitting at the very top of the shortlist.

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Airing Before ‘Logan’ Spoofs Superman and ‘True Romance’ — Watch

Cable, a mutant who harbors psychic powers, is one of the biggest new additions to the “Deadpool” movie franchise, which is bringing on a lot more mutants this time around. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) joined the film earlier this month in the role of Domino. Shannon hasn’t been a major player in blockbusters over the years. His role in “Deadpool 2” would follow in the footsteps of “Jonah Hex” and Zach Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” where he earned positive reviews as the villain General Zod.

During an interview last year, Shannon explained that he picks his projects solely based on how interesting the story is, citing “Man of Steel” as a “beautiful story.” Some fans have been worried about “Deadpool 2” ever since original director Tim Miller left the project, but if the story is interesting enough for Shannon to sign on, then we should have faith it will meet the original’s standard. “Deadpool” grossed $783 million worldwide, putting a lot of pressure and anticipation on the next installment.

“Deadpool 2” is being directed by “John Wick” co-director David Leitch. Production is set to begin this summer in Vancouver. THR reports that as long as Shannon doesn’t have a schedule conflict with an indie he’s filming this spring, he should be ready to go for the Cable role. The actor can been in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and “The Current War” later this year.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.