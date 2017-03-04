‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Airing Before ‘Logan’ Spoofs Superman and ‘True Romance’ — Watch

The teaser features a cameo by Marvel comic-book legend Stan Lee.

Hugh Jackman’s “Logan” opened in theaters this Friday, and moviegoers were treated to a special teaser featuring Deadpool. In the clip, the superhero spoofs Superman and Quentin Tarantino’s iconic 1993 film “True Romance.”

In the teaser, Wade Wilson witnesses an armed robbery as he walks down a run-down street. After vowing that this will not happen on his watch, he runs to a nearby phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume —very much like Superman does— as John William’s iconic score from the 1978 superhero movie plays in the background. But unfortunately, the superhero spends too much time putting on his uniform and by the time he’s ready he hears and gunshot and then finds the victim dead.

The clip, which features a cameo by Marvel comic-book legend Stan Lee, ends to the tune of Hans Zimmer’s theme song for “True Romance,” “You’re So Cool,” as Deadpool rests his head on the victim’s stomach. Then, the tagline “Deadpool. Coming. Not Soon Enough” appears on the screen.

So far, no release date has been announced for director David Letcher’s “Deadpool 2.” Watch the funny teaser below.

