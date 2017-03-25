Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Memorial Service — Watch Live

A public memorial service for Fisher and Reynolds is taking place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

It’s a sad day for fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, as the mother-daughter duo are remembered today with a public memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills. The ceremony will be held in a 1,200 seat theater at the cemetery and will feature James Blunt and John Williams’ music.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Remembered as a Symbol of Resistance at Women’s Marches

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher announced in a January statement. “The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died on December 27, just days after suffering a heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Her mother had a stroke on December 28 and passed away just hours later.

READ MORE: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: Television Tributes and Film Specials to Watch

Additional information about the service can be found on Debbie Reynolds’ website, DebbieReynolds.com To watch a livestream of the service, click here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.