‘Diamond Cartel’ Clip: Peter O’Toole Wields Cigarettes and Machine Guns in His Last Performance — Watch

“Diamond Cartel,” directed by Salamat Mukhammed-Ali (“The Whole World at Our Feet”), preserves one final performance from one of Hollywood’s finest, Peter O’Toole. While it may seem sort of surreal to see Mr. O’Toole go from the wooing Katherine Hepburn to wielding a machine gun, it’s actually quite comedic.

In addition to the eight-time Oscar nominee, “Diamond Cartel” stars Emmy Award-winning actor Armand Assante and includes appearances by Michael Madsen. Pretty stacked. Additionally, the film showcases the talents of martial arts superstar Bolo Yeung (“Enter The Dragon”), Japanese TV and film veteran Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Japanese-American 11-time professional kickboxing world champion Don “The Dragon” Wilson. No, really stacked.

The film is set to have its theatrical release on March 24, exclusively with Los Angeles’ Arena Cinelounge. The film will then be released on VOD on April 4, and will have a home video release on June 13.

To get a look at one of Peter O’Toole’s final performances, check out our exclusive clip below.

