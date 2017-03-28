‘Paris Can Wait’ Trailer: Diane Lane Takes a Life-Changing Road Trip in Eleanor Coppola’s New Romantic Comedy

The production marks the feature film directorial and screenwriting debut for Coppola.

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film “Paris Can Wait.” The romantic comedy marks the feature film directorial and screenwriting debut for Eleanor Coppola, the renowned filmmaker behind documentaries such as 1991’s “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse” and 2007’s “Coda: Thirty Years Later.” The movie stars Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin and Araud Viard.

In “Paris Can Wait,” Anne (Lane) has been long married to a successful movie producer (Baldwin) who pays little attention to her. While accompanying her husband on a work trip to Europe, she finds herself taking a ride from Cannes to Paris with one of his colleagues (Viard). What was supposed to bee a sever-hour car ride turns into a two-day road trip full of new adventures, sight-seeing, fine food, wine and even romance.

Also coming up for Lane is the spy-thriller “Felt,” in which she stars alongside Liam Neeson, and it’s set for release later in the year. The actress also stars in the upcoming “Justice League,” which premiers November 17. Baldwin toplines the upcoming romantic drama “Blind” with Demi Moore.

“Paris Can Wait” opens in theaters May 12. Check out the trailer below.

