‘Dig Two Graves’ Exclusive Clip: Childhood High Jinks Take a Terrifying Turn in Gothic Thriller — Watch

When Jake Mather's brother dies, when does her grief turn into obsession. What price will she pay to get him back?

In Hunter Adams’ “Dig Two Graves,” the death of her brother turns into an inescapable obsession for young Jake Mather (Samantha Isler). What follows is is a blurring together of classic horror with fantasy and drama.

READ MORE: Watch: Fantasy And Reality Collide In Trailer For Takashi Miike’s Supernatural Horror ‘Over Your Dead Body’

When her brother dies after cliff diving accident, Jake takes it upon herself to discover the truth. She encounters various mysterious figures, who all promise to offer her the kind of magic that could bring someone (like Jack) back to life, but someone has to take his place — wherever that may be.

If Jake wants to bring her brother back, she is faced with the decision of just how far she will go — what price will you pay in order to bring back someone you love? For Jake, it means meddling around in the dangers of magic, the kind that just might cost more than her life.

The film premiered at the Midwest Independent Film Festival, and went on to screen at the Beaufort International Film Festival, the Sedona International Film Festival and the Beloit International Film Festival.

In a new exclusive clip from the film, we get a look at the accident that takes Jake’s brother’s life, and the terrifying aftermath that (literally) scars her.

READ MORE: ‘The Devils’: Ken Russell’s Banned 1971 Religious Horror Film Finally Gets Streaming Release

“Dig Two Graves” will hit theaters on March 24 and will also be released on video on demand. Check out our exclusive clip below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.