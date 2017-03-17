‘Dimension 404’ Teaser: Lea Michele, Joel McHale, Constance Wu, and More Star in Hulu’s Sci-Fi Anthology Series — Watch

The series created by Dez Dolly and Will Campos features weird stories found on the web.

RocketJump has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming series “Dimension 404,” which will stream on Hulu. The sci-fi fantasy/anthology series was created by RocketJump co-founder Dez Dolly and Will Campos, with co-creators Dan Johnson and David Welch. The show is directed by Freddie Wong (“RocketJump: The Show”).

Inspired by the Internet’s “404” error code, the six-episode series tries to evoke that feeling online users get when they stumble upon weird stories while surfing the Internet in the wee hours of the morning. “Dimension 404, for those not in the know, is a fun science fiction anthology show, which means you’re gonna get a brand new crazy story every week, featuring an exciting new cast,” says Dolly as he introduces the trailer.

Lea Michelle, Robert Buckley, Joel McHale, Sarah Hyland, Constance Wu, Ashley Rickards,Lorenza Izzo, Patton Oswalt, Daniel Zovatto, Robert Buckley, Sterling Beaumon, Megan Mullally, Tom Noonan, and Ryan Lee form part of the ensemble. “Dimension 404” premieres April 4 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

