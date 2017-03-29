‘Dimension 404’ Trailer: Hulu’s Anthology Series Takes a Tongue-in-Cheek Approach to Sci-Fi — Watch

Mark Hamill narrates the show, which stars Lea Michelle and Joel McHale.

Hulu has released the trailer for “Dimension 404,” a six-episode sci-fi anthology series narrated by Mark Hamill. It begins with Patton Oswalt assuring us that “this is gonna suck,” but one imagines (or at least hopes) that the self-deprecating tone might serve the satirical show well. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told. ‘Dimension 404’ is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders — and terrors — of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending…is just the beginning.”

Lea Michele, Joel McHale, Constance Wu, Sarah Hyland, Megan Mullally, Patton Oswalt, Ashley Rickard and Robert Buckley star in “Dimension 404.” The show premieres on Hulu on (when else?) April 4.

