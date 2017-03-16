You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney Reveals New Look at ‘Star Wars’ Land, Including Details on ‘Signature’ Millennium Falcon Attraction

The Star Wars-themed expansion will open in 2019.

On Thursday, Disney fans got a sneak peek into the construction of the anticipated 14-acre “Star Wars” Land, being built at the Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, California, and at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. Among the attractions in each park, there will be full-sized AT-AT walkers and the “Signature” Millennium Falcon attractions. Disney broke ground at both parks last April.

“We’re also creating two incredible new signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” the company said via its official theme park blog.

Star Wars Land will be the largest-ever single-themed expansion at Disneyland. It will open in 2019, same year in which “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be released. Check out the video below.

