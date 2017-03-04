‘Doctor Strange’ VFX Breakdown Video Shows the Making of the Staggering Visuals — Watch

The Scott Derrickson-directed blockbuster is Marvel's biggest single-character intro film.

Framestore, the company behind the staggering visual effects in “Doctor Strange,” released a video featuring the making of the visuals for the Marvel superhero film. “Framestore worked on over 365 shots on Marvel’s Doctor Strange, encapsulating a range of VFX and animation work including environments, the complex ‘Mandelbrotting’ of sets, incredibly high resolution digi-doubles of key characters, and the creation of the astral form, a key technique used throughout the film,” reads a statement on the company’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Funny or Die Recognizes ‘Manchester By the Sea’ and Its Mind-Blowing Visual Effects — Watch

Besides showing the layers of “Mandelbrotting,” the reel also shows the making of the digital doubles of key characters. “There’s the whole set bending and moulding, cloning and reconfiguring itself, but then there’s also the Mandelbrot pattern, which is the mathematical formula that creates these crazy patterns and the fractured world aspect to it,” Mark Wilson, VFX Supervisor, told Art of VFX . “Once we had animated all of these assets, our FX team then placed additional Mandelbrot sponge fractal patterns inside it, using Houdini to drive a proprietary Arnold procedural iso surface shader at render time to give us a mathematical organic growth that was really cool. That was all new to us!”

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Airing Before ‘Logan’ Spoofs Superman and ‘True Romance’ — Watch

“Doctor Strange,” directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, is one of the top 100 highest-grossing movies of all times, grossing $676.8 million worldwide. It also became Marvel’s biggest single-character intro film. Watch the reel below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.