‘Doctor Who’ Sneak Peek: The Original Cybermen Are Back and Scarier Than Ever

The BBC America series will return for the Twelfth Doctor’s final season in mid-April.

The Doctor will face off with a very old but familiar foe this season.

“Doctor Who” returns for what will be the Twelfth Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) final season on April 15. Before his regeneration, however, the Doctor will encounter the Cybermen again. But this is not the sleek rebooted Cybermen that we’ve been used to since the series’ revival. Take a look:

They’re back!

For those who need a refresher, the Cybermen originally entered the world of “Doctor Who” in 1966. Hailing from Earth’s twin planet of Mondas millions of years ago, the planet was knocked out of solar orbit (yes, suspension of disbelief is required) and drifted into deep space. The Mondasians were far more technologically advanced than the mere Earthlings who were left behind though, so when their lifespans began to shorten, they’d replace their body parts with cybernetic parts and then removed emotions from their brains to maintain their sanity.

The modern Cybermen introduced during the Tenth Doctor’s (David Tennant) time came from a parallel universe, in which these Cybermen were being created on modern-day Earth by taking ordinary humans and transplanting their brains into robotic shells to create the ultimate upgrade.

“Doctor Who” returns on Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. on BBC America

