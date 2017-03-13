‘Doctor Who’ Trailer: Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie Can’t (And Won’t) Stay Out of Trouble in Season 10

How much of that trouble is Missy's doing? We bet quite a bit.

“Doctor Who” is set to premiere in just a month’s time, which means new companion Bill (Pearl Mackie) had better get ready for Cybermen, a trip to Mars, and the return of Missy, AKA The Master (the delightfully manic Michelle Gomez). Those are only some of the adventures teased in the trailer below, which also spotlights Matt Lucas as the Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) assistant Nardole.

“Doctor Who” will precede the premiere of “Class,” the “Who” spin-off drama set at Coal Hill Academy. According to the official description, the school “has been part of the ‘Doctor Who’ universe since its very start…but this has come at a price. All the time-travelling over the years has caused the very walls of space and time to wear thin. When the school comes under the attack of deadly monsters, four students must form an unlikely alliance to defeat them.”

This will be the last season for Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor (though the 13th actor to play the role, if you include John Hurt as the War Doctor). A successor has yet to be named, though Indiewire has some suggestions . It’s also the final season for long-time showrunner Steven Moffat, who took over the show in 2010 for the fifth season, which starred Matt Smith and Karen Gillan.

Check out the new trailer below. “Doctor Who” returns to BBC America on Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m.

