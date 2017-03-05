Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump a ‘Misogynistic, Draft Dodging, Birther Conspiracist’

And that's just the beginning.

Don Cheadle doesn’t mince words when it comes to Donald Trump. The actor has used the president’s favorite means of communication to criticize 45 many times in the past, once referring to him on Twitter as “truly a POS.” In his latest Trump-themed tweet, the Academy Award nominee says he has “hated [Trump] since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a nigger…'”

In a follow-up post, Cheadle clarified that Trump “wasn’t the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, ‘birther’ conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine…” Trump has been leveled with accusations of racism dating back to the 1970s, when the Trump Management Corporation was sued by the Justice Department for alleged racial discrimination in its renting practices.

Trump has called himself “least racist person he knows,” however, so perhaps it’s all a liberal conspiracy meant to bring down the inclusive commander-in-chief.

Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever “f*cked a nigger…” Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

He wasn’t the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, “birther” conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine… https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

