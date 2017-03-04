Donald Trump Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Fired’ from ‘Apprentice’ for ‘Pathetic’ Ratings

Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on Schwarzenegger's decision to leave the NBC reality competition show.

On Friday we learned that Arnold Schwarzenegger would not be returning to “Celebrity Apprentice.” “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity, but under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again,” the host told Empire magazine.

Now, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to weigh in on Schwarzenegger’s decision to leave the NBC reality competition show. “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the ‘Apprentice,’ he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump Tweeted early Saturday morning.

And then came Schwarzenegger’s response, implying Trump had not gotten the facts rights. “You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker,” he Tweeted.

During his interview with Empire, Schwarzenegger said his decision to leave the show had to do with the fact that Trump is still one of the executive producers. “It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!'”, the actor said. “Even if asked [to do it again] I would decline. With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show.”

Dubbed “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” the eighth season of the show aired from January 2 to February 13.

