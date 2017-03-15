Donald Trump Slams Snoop Dogg On Twitter Over Controversial Music Video ‘Lavender’

The president took time out of his morning to tweet to Snoop Dogg, "failing career and all."

In the months following the election of Donald Trump as president, artists of every ilk have wondered what difference art can make in the face of grave injustice. Snoop Dogg — rapper, television host, marijuana’s number one fan — answered the call, and may be paying for it.

Early this morning, the president tweeted: “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if [Snoop Dogg], failing career and all, had aimed and fired that gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Trump is referring to Snoop Dogg’s latest music video, “Lavender,” which pillories a clown version of the president and ends with the rapper firing a toy gun at his head. The gun is fit for a clown, unfurling a banner with the word “bang.” The video was read as a satirical commentary on current political climate and police brutality.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Points a Gun At ‘F*cking Clown’ Trump in New Music Video — Watch

Trump’s comments come after his personal lawyer, David Cohen, told TMZ: “Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

The trolls have likely been released on Snoop’s twitter account, and the world will be watching to see just how far the president will go to silence artistic freedom.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.