‘DuckTales’ First Look Video: David Tennant Makes All Our Scrooge McDuck Dreams Come True — Watch

The reboot of the nostalgic adventure series will premiere on Disney XD this summer.

Life is will be like a hurricane again this summer when the revival of “DuckTales” (Ooo-ooh!) hits Duckburg… and Disney XD.

In the reboot of the series, David Tennant voices the Scrooge McDuck, the eccentric bajillionaire who will have some family fun around the world with his nephew Donald and trio of grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, voiced by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynahan, respectively.

READ MORE: Disney Revives ‘DuckTales’ for 2017 Launch on Disney XD

In the thrilling first look at the series below, we see that the fowl family quickly get down to the business of having adventures that will include, presumably racecars, lasers and aeroplanes, according to the song, which was also revived for the series. While that’s literally music to our ears, hearing the former “Doctor Who” star roll out his Scottish burr is the real thrill here.”I’m Scrooge McDuck,” he growls. “I’ve made my name being tougher than the toughies and smarter than the smarties.” Go ahead, rewatch the video a few more times.

The animation is pretty nifty, giving a nod to the past but also feeling fresh and modern. In the series we also meet Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci), Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) and Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye).

“DuckTales,” which was recently already renewed for a second season, will premiere on Disney XD this summer.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

Disney XD