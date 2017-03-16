‘Early Man’ Teaser Trailer: Eddie Redmayne Is a Plucky Caveman in Aardman’s Prehistoric Comedy Adventure

The film marks Nick Park's first feature film since 2005's Academy Award-winning "Wallace and Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit."

Aardman Animations has released the first trailer for its upcoming prehistoric comedy adventure “Early Man.” The animated movie marks director Nick Park’s first feature film since 2005’s Academy Award-winning “Wallace and Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit.”

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne voices the lead character, a plucky caveman named Dug.

Here is the official storyline for the film: “Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, ‘Early Man’ tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day!”

“Not only is Eddie a joy to work with, his versatility and boundless energy have really helped to bring my new character to life,” Park said last May when announcing the casting of Redmayne. “He embodies the cheeky charm, fun and plucky wit of Dug and I’m sure he’ll get along brilliantly with Dug’s sidekick Hognob.”

The cast also includes Tom Hiddleston as the voice of Lord Nooth and Maisie Williams as the voice of Goona. The film was written by Mark Burton, John O’Farrell and James Higginson.

“Early Man” is set for release in the US January 31, 2018. Check out the trailer below.

