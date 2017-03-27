‘El Chapo’ Trailer: Mexico’s Most Notorious Drug Lord Blasts His Way to TV — Watch

The Univision series will show the man behind the myth beginning April 23.

El Chapo may be short — after all, his nickname means “Shorty” — but his influence has been huge. One TV show will attempt to show just how vast his drug empire and reputation extended.

Univision’s “El Chapo,” which premieres on April 23, will cover three decades of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán’s life. Starring Marco de la O as the notorious drug lord himself, the series starts in 1985 when he was a lowly member of the Guadalajara Cartel, before following his rise to power, multiple jailbreaks and finally his downfall.

READ MORE: El Chapo TV Series in the Works From ’Narcos’ Co-Creator

“El Chapo” is a co-production between Story House Entertainment and Netflix and only recently began production once it cast Marco de la O, known from the world of telenovelas.

“We are thrilled to have Marco take on the role of ‘El Chapo’ as we begin to unfold the real story of the most notorious drug lord of our times, revealing the man behind the myth,” said Christian Gabela, General Manager of Story House Entertainment in a statement. “We think viewers will be truly captivated by both Marco’s performance and this story of power, ambition, corruption, secrecy, and deception.”

“The truly inspired casting of Marco de la O puts the last piece into place for bringing this innovative production to life,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of Entertainment, UCI. “By combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers, Marco will dramatically help us pull back the curtain on the life of one of the most well-known criminals in modern history.”

Watch a trailer for “El Chapo” below:

“El Chapo” will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m. on Univision.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.