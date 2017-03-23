‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Is Forced Into Sexual Servitude In New Hulu Original Drama Series

The series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 best-selling novel premieres April 26.

Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming original drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 best-selling novel of the same name, the series stars Elisabeth Moss in the lead role.

Moss plays Offred, a woman enslaved as a handsmaid in the household of the Commander of the nation of Gilead, a totalitarian regime in which women are simply property of the state. Offred is part of a group of fertile women forced into sexual servitude in an attempt to populate the world.

“I think the book’s been around for 35 years, and every time someone reads it, they say, ‘Wow, this is timely,'” said showrunner Bruce Miller at this year’s TCA convention. “And I think one of the things that is the most interesting about the book is how relevant it is all the time; that there are aspects of the book and people pick out different aspects of the book that really ring true for them.”

Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”), Samira Wiley (“Orange Is The New Black”), Joseph Fiennes (“Enemy at the Gates”), Yvonne Strahovski (“Dexter”), Max Minghella (“Agora”), Ann Dowd (“Compliance”), Amanda Bruge (“Room”), Madeline Brewer (“Hedgehog”), and O. T. Fagbenle (“Breaking and Entering”) complete the assemble. “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres on Hulu April 26. Check out the trailer below.

